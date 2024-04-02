Truemedia.Org Launches Free AI-Enabled Deepfake Detector To Help Newsrooms Across The Country

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Deepfake detection tool now available to reporters, fact checkers, campaign staff, universities, and non-profits ahead of 2024 U.S. elections

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TrueMedia, a non-partisan, non-profit organization committed to fighting AI-based disinformation, announces the launch of its deepfake detection technology for reporters, and other key audiences to use ahead of the 2024 U.S. elections.









The free tool is currently available to government officials, fact checkers, campaign staff, universities, non-profits, and reporters of accredited news organizations – from progressive to conservative and everyone in between.

The organization has partnered with best-in-class technology providers, researchers, and leading academic labs to create a useful, easy to use, and highly accurate tool. Using an unprecedented model based on AI technology not previously available for public use, the deepfake detector tool allows registered users to input links from TikTok, X, Mastodon, YouTube, Reddit, Instagram, Google Drive, or Facebook to test for signs of media manipulation.

TrueMedia's technology has the ability to analyze suspicious media and identify deepfakes over 90% of the time across audio, images, and videos. Examples of recent deepfakes flagged by TrueMedia include an alleged Donald Trump arrest photo and an alleged photo of President Biden with top military personnel . In both cases, the TrueMedia tool indicated substantial evidence of manipulation.

“We wanted to get this tool in the hands of newsrooms across America – big and small, covering local and national elections – to help them identify and stop the proliferation of deepfakes,” said TrueMedia Founder Dr. Oren Etzioni.“It is our mission to help as many reporters as possible since newsroom staffs are dwindling, deadlines are tighter, and the avalanche of fake social media assets is growing exponentially. This is not about supporting a specific candidate or agenda – it's about providing reporters with a state-of-the-art deepfake detection tool.”

The launch comes amid a sharp rise in deepfakes due to the broad availability of generative AI and associated tools that facilitate manipulating and forging video, audio, images, and text.

“Generative AI has made it harder for experts like journalists, academics, researchers and misinformation specialists to recognize real content from fakes. Imagine how hard it must be for the general public to do that; TrueMedia is a timely and much needed solution to this problem,” said Charles Salter, President & CEO of the News Literacy Project.

The timing is critical as a growing number of Americans obtain their news from social media channels, as evident in a recent Pew study which found the percentage of TikTok users that get news from the platform has doubled since 2020 and is now at 43%. That same study found that over half of U.S. adults regularly get news from social media.

Dr. Etzioni adds,“AI is developing at such a rapid pace, we're nearing a point where people won't be able to distinguish truth from fiction in images, video, and audio.”

TrueMedia is led by Dr. Oren Etzioni, Professor Emeritus at the University of Washington, and previously the Founding Chief Executive Officer at the Allen Institute for AI from 2013-2022. The organization's Scientific Advisory Board is comprised of leading researchers, fellows, and professors from Stanford University, Brookings, University of Washington, University of Buffalo, and Clemson University. TrueMedia is funded by Camp, the non-profit organization of Uber Co-founder Garrett Camp.

About TrueMedia



TrueMedia is a non-partisan, non-profit organization focused on fighting AI-based disinformation in political campaigns by identifying manipulated media (“deepfakes”). We partnered with the best-in-class technology providers, researchers, and academic labs to create a useful, easy to use, and highly reliable tool. We focus on high impact results in a very focused domain – namely identifying political disinformation via fake social media assets.

To learn more, please visit:

Contacts

Media:

Bryce Tom



RUBENSTEIN



...

The post TrueMedia Launches Free AI-Enabled Deepfake Detector to Help Newsrooms Across the Country appeared first on Caribbean News Global .