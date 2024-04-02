'Demanding Admission Fee': FFRC Summons Pvt School Principal

FFRC said this while taking a suo-moto cognizance of a concerning video circulating on social media wherein serious allegations have been made against management of Kashmir Haward school Naseem bagh Srinagar.

FFRC Chairperson in an order said that It has been alleged that the school is demanding Rs 85,000 as admission fee for the admission of her child which, if proven true, warrants immediate action.

It said that charging of admission fee has been barred by statute and any fee charged in contravention of FFRC directives is strictly prohibited by law.

“No educational institution is authorized to impose any fees without prior approval from the FFRC. Such actions not only raise moral and ethical concerns but also violate legal statutes,” it reads,



The FFRC order further reads that during the investigation, it has come to fore that the school has failed to submit the requisite documentation and file for the regulation of fee structures for the academic session 2024-25.

“As per the established timeline, the school was obligated to submit this documentation to the Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) by or before December 31, 2023,” it reads.

FFRC chairperson further said that the school is not authorized to unilaterally enhance its fee structures without the necessary approvals from the FFRC.

“The failure to adhere to the submission deadline for fee regulation documentation raises serious concerns regarding compliance with regulatory requirements,” it reads.

FFRC said that following the serious allegations, the Chairman or Principal of the school is hereby directed to appear at the Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) office in Hyderpora on April 3, 2024, at 12:20 pm along all factual details and information pertaining to the matter for thorough examination.

“These actions could include referring the matter to an investigative agency for a comprehensive inquiry into the complaint, suspending fee collection from students until a resolution is reached, and recommending to the government the suspension of the school's recognition,” it reads.

