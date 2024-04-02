Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3143961 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti cabinet calls on eligible voters to cast ballots in the legislative polls on Thursday to ensure a bright future for the country.
3143876 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti cabinet decided that Thursday, April 4, will be a public holiday to allow voters to cast ballots in elections.
3143907 KUWAIT -- CSC: Eid Al-Fitr holidays will be on April 9-13.
3143870 GAZA -- The death toll rises to seven from the Israeli airstrike on aid workers in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.
3144007 RIYADH -- GCC Secretary-General strongly condemns the Israeli airstrike on a group of people working for the World Central Kitchen in Gaza Strip.
3143947 LONDON -- British Minister for Development and Africa summons Israeli ambassador to protest against the killing of seven aid workers in an airstrike in Gaza.
3143999 LONDON -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is appalled by the killing of the aid workers, including three Britons in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.
3143938 ISTANBUL -- Twenty-nine people perish in a fire at a nightclub in a 16-story building in Istanbul. (end)
gb
MENAFN02042024000071011013ID1108051551
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.