Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3143961 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti cabinet calls on eligible voters to cast ballots in the legislative polls on Thursday to ensure a bright future for the country.

3143876 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti cabinet decided that Thursday, April 4, will be a public holiday to allow voters to cast ballots in elections.

3143907 KUWAIT -- CSC: Eid Al-Fitr holidays will be on April 9-13.

3143870 GAZA -- The death toll rises to seven from the Israeli airstrike on aid workers in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.

3144007 RIYADH -- GCC Secretary-General strongly condemns the Israeli airstrike on a group of people working for the World Central Kitchen in Gaza Strip.

3143947 LONDON -- British Minister for Development and Africa summons Israeli ambassador to protest against the killing of seven aid workers in an airstrike in Gaza.

3143999 LONDON -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is appalled by the killing of the aid workers, including three Britons in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

3143938 ISTANBUL -- Twenty-nine people perish in a fire at a nightclub in a 16-story building in Istanbul. (end)

gb









MENAFN02042024000071011013ID1108051551