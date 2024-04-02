GCC Denounces Israeli Airstrike On Aid Workers In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 2 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi strongly condemned on Tuesday the Israeli airstrike on a group of people working for the World Central Kitchen in Gaza Strip.

The air attack on aid workers yesterday is a new link in the chain of flagrant crimes and violations of the international humanitarian law being committed by the Israeli occupation forces, Al-Budaiwi said in a press release.

He called on the international community to shoulder their responsibility for halting the Israeli crimes and protecting the civilians and aid workers in Gaza Strip.

The GCC chief expressed condolences for the families of the victims, wishing the wounded quick recovery.

The airstrike targeted aid workers of British, Polish, Australian, Canadian and US nationalities along with a Palestinian driver in Deir Al-Balah city, central Gaza Strip. (end)

