PM Attends Launching Of 2Nd Edition Of ABJ Initiative To Support Social Development Ministry's Efforts, 5Th, Final Add

"As usual in respecting the right of citizens to express their opinions, Jordan gave Jordanians the space to express their feelings of anger, and they went out in demonstrations denouncing the aggression in a civilized manner, and the security services were present and practiced their role with all professionalism and expertise to protect the demonstrators and protect the security of the country and the citizen. What we have witnessed over the past few days of irresponsible practices and transgressions by some are practices rejected by Jordanians, who have always been closest to the causes of their nation and at the same time keen on the security and stability of their homeland," Al- Salem underscored.ABJ Director General, Maher Mahrouq, announced the launch of a new initiative that confirms the commitment of the banking sector in Jordan to its social responsibility and its pioneering role in supporting national initiatives.Mahrouq stressed the great importance of the social and economic role of banks in Jordan.According to Mahrouq, the Jordanian banking sector, whose assets are equivalent to twice the GDP, is one of the key sectors in achieving financial stability and economic growth in the country.He said that this new initiative aims to strengthen this role and open the door for other sectors to participate in the responsibility of good and social citizenship.He added that the initiative highlights the banks' commitment to support various projects that contribute to social development and provide care for needy groups, as the banks' spending on social responsibility amounted to about JD30 million during the past years, and about $10 million this year in partnership with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization to support the brothers in Gaza.He emphasized that this new initiative reflects the commitment of the banking sector to support social and economic development in Jordan, and underlined the importance of social solidarity and partnership between the public and private sectors in achieving sustainable development.At the end of the meeting, the ABJ President handed over the support check worth JD1 million to the Minister of Social Development.