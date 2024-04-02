PM Attends Launching Of 2Nd Edition Of ABJ Initiative To Support Social Development Ministry's Efforts, 4Th Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

For his part, ABJ President, Basem Khalil Al-Salem, announced the launch of the new social banking initiative that aims to support and expand the services of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Social Development.He lauded the role of the Ministry of Social Development in implementing the initiatives to the fullest, emphasizing the great impact of the initiative launched last year, which was reviewed through a video during the event.Al-Salem expressed the banking sector's enthusiasm and desire to continue cooperating with the Ministry of Social Development to provide better services to the people, emphasizing that the launch of this initiative is the result of a collective effort and consensus among all banks in Jordan.He expressed his thanks and appreciation to all banks for their quick response and enthusiasm to implement this initiative as part of their social responsibility.Al-Salem touched on the unusual circumstances in the region due to the brutal aggression waged by the Israeli occupation against the Gaza Strip, which is committing a cowardly genocidal war against a defenseless people with bullets, bombs and starvation, praising Jordan's firm stance, led by His Majesty the King, towards the war and its unparalleled diplomatic and media efforts to stop the aggression and bring in humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.Al-Salem stressed that Jordan's official position was a reflection of the feelings of Jordanians who were filled with pride in their country and their leader, who stood on every platform and presented an honorable humanitarian and ethical plea that touched the consciences of Jordanians and free people around the world.