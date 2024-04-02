PM Attends Launching Of 2Nd Edition Of ABJ Initiative To Support Social Development Ministry's Efforts, 3Rd Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

For his part, CBJ Governor, Adel Sharkas, expressed his thanks and gratitude for the presence of the Prime Minister and members of the economic team, stressing the government's support for the banking sector and its role in driving development.Sharkas lauded the independence of the CBJ, noting that it is the cornerstone of maintaining the bank's credibility and achieving its goals.He also touched on Jordan's economic successes, such as the decline in the inflation rate and the increase in the economic growth rate, in addition to the improvement in the indicators of the national economy, foreign direct investment, and foreign reserves, which reached $18.6 billion by the end of March.The CBJ Governor commended the ABJ's role and the banking sector for their effective efforts in social responsibility, especially their initiative to donate JD1 million to support the efforts of the Ministry of Social Development.He also commended the banking sector's role as a key partner in stabilizing the economy and its credit facilities, which reflect the strength of the sector and the firm confidence in it.He also praised the important social contributions of banks in various sectors and emphasized the banking sector's continued commitment to supporting national priorities and having a positive impact on society.Sharkas pointed to the generous response of banks during the coronavirus pandemic, the donations made to royal initiatives, and the importance of the formation of the CSR and Sustainability Committee.