Israeli Airstrike On 2 Houses In Gaza's Nuseirat, Rafah Kills, Injures Number Of Civilians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 2 (Petra) - Six citizens, including two women and a child, have fallen and others have sustained injuries when Israeli occupation warplanes bombed a residential apartment in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.According to Palestinian sources, the Israeli airstrike targeted a residential apartment for the Al-Muqaid family in Al-Ittihad Tower 2, west of Al-Nuseirat camp, on Tuesday evening.A number of people have also fallen and others have sustained injuries in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house belonging to the Za'rab family west of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip, completely destroying the house, and rescue crews are still working to recover more victims from under the rubble.