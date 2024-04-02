Man Beats Mother With Stick In UP, Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) Bulandshahr, April 3 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a man, who chased his mother and thrashed her with a stick in front of a temple in Bulandshahr district.

The incident was recorded by a local person and posted on social media.

In the video, the frail elderly woman is seen running from her son - identified as Durgesh Sharma, who calmly walks down the street and follows her around with a stick. The old woman was seen running from one house to another, trying to hide from her son and screaming for help.

She even trips on the pavement and barely manages not to fall as she tries to keep her clothes from falling while running.

However, the man keeps following her inside the homes she enters and is seen beating her with the stick as temple bells toll in the background and priests chant the evening prayers.

Finally, the locals managed to catch the man and handed him over to the police, who have registered an FIR based on the video.