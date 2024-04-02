Ukraine Used 6.7 Bcm Of Gas From UGS Facilities During Heating Season

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the 2023/2024 heating season, Ukraine used 6.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas from underground gas storage (UGS) facilities, according to Naftogaz Group.

"Naftogaz Group has started a new season of gas injection into underground storage facilities. According to JSC Ukrtransgaz, Ukraine withdrew 8.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas from UGS facilities during the 2023/2024 heating season, with 6.7 billion cubic meters being used in the country," the press service of Naftogaz Group said.

It is noted that the season of gas withdrawal from UGS facilities lasted 145 days.

As reported, due to the early completion of the heating season, gas savings could reach 500 million cubic meters.