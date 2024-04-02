Cheaper Food Helps Shop Price Inflation Drop To Lowest Level

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Shop price inflation has eased to its lowest rate since December2021 helped by food is cheaper and shops trying to beat each otherby offering reduced prices, the latest figures show.

Shop prices were 1.3% higher than a year ago in March, which isless than February's 2.5% rises and below the average of 2.2% overthree months, says the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-NielsenIQShop Price Index. Food costs overall were up by 3.7% from lastyear, but that's down from 5% in February.

This is the 10th consecutive month of slowing inflation for thecategory and its lowest since April 2022. The cost of fresh foodwent up even slower, at 2.6% instead of 3.4% the month before.

Prices for non-food items increased by 0.2% in March, droppingfrom 1.3% in February, and that's the smallest rise since January2022. Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: "WhileEaster treats were more expensive than in previous years due tohigh global cocoa and sugar prices, retailers provided crackingdeals on popular chocolates, which led to price falls compared tothe previous month."

"Dairy prices also fell on the month as farmgate prices eased,and retailers worked hard to lower prices for many essentials. Innon-food, prices of electricals, clothing and footwear fell asretailers increased promotions to entice consumer spending."

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight atNielsenIQ, said: "The slowdown in inflation continues and a keydriver this month was a further fall in food prices. A year ago,food inflation was 15% so this was to be expected."

"But it is also helped by intense competition amongst thesupermarkets as they look to drive footfall, with focused pricecuts and promotional offers earlier in the month for Mother's Dayand now again in the weeks leading up to Easter."