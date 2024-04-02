Israel Responsible For Killing Aid Workers In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Apr 3 (NNN-XINHUA) – Israel yesterday assumed responsibility for the killing of seven workers of international food charity, World Central Kitchen (WCK), during an overnight airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

“I send my condolences to the countries and families of the WCK aid organisation workers, who were killed in Gaza,” Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, wrote on social media platform X.

“The incident will be investigated by qualified authorities, to ensure that necessary conclusions are drawn to guarantee the safety and security of aid workers going forward,” he wrote.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Spokesman, Daniel Hagari said in a video statement that, he had spoken to WCK founder Jose Andres and expressed the IDF's“deepest condolences” and“sincere sorrow.”

Hagari pledged that Israel will carry out a thorough review“at the highest level” to discover the circumstances of the“tragic incident.”

“We will get to the bottom of this and we will share our findings transparently,” he said.

According to a statement by WCK, the U.S.-based organisation, the seven killed people were staff members from Palestine, Australia, Poland, Britain, and the United States. They were killed in a“targeted attack” by the Israeli military, said the statement, urging Israel to stop“this indiscriminate killing” in Gaza.– NNN-XINHUA

