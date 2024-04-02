OIC Condemns Israeli Attack On Aid Workers In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 2 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned on Tuesday in the strongest terms Israeli occupation forces attack which targeted an international relief team of aid workers in the Gaza Strip, considering this an extension of a series of Israeli violations of international laws and norms and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

In a statement, the OIC called on the international community to assume its responsibilities towards forcing Israel, the occupying power, to respect international humanitarian law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

The OIC also renewed its call for the need to stop the Israeli aggression immediately and comprehensively, and to protect civilians and infrastructures, including relief workers, and ensuring adequate and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to all parts of the Strip. (end)

fn







MENAFN02042024000071011013ID1108051293