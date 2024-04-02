Kuwait Condemns Israeli Occupation Raid On Aid Workers In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 2 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Tuesday Kuwait's condemnation of the raid launched by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip, which led to a number of casualties among them international relief aid workers from the World Central Kitchen relief organization.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that the State of Kuwait deplores the Israeli occupation forces' continued attacks on relief institutions and humanitarian organizations and their disregard for the demands of the international community to stop these massacres.

The ministry stressed the need for the Security Council to assume the responsibilities entrusted to it towards maintaining and protecting international peace and security, and ensuring that relief aid reaches the Gaza Strip without obstacles or restrictions. (end)

nma







MENAFN02042024000071011013ID1108051288