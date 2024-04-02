British PM Demands Thorough Probe Into Killing Of Aid Workers In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 2 (KUNA) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening to discuss the Israeli airstrike on a group of people working for the World Central Kitchen in Gaza yesterday.

Appalled by the killing of the aid workers, including three British nationals, Sunak demanded a thorough, transparent and independent investigation into what happened, according to a statement from his office.

The Prime Minister said far too many aid workers and ordinary civilians have lost their lives in Gaza and the situation is increasingly intolerable.

"The UK expects to see immediate action by Israel to end restrictions on humanitarian aid, deconflict with the UN and aid agencies, protect civilians and repair vital infrastructure like hospitals and water networks," the statement said.

The Prime Minister reiterated that Israel's rightful aim of defeating Hamas would not be achieved by allowing a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. (end)

