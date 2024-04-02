Pull-Down Hate Mongers From Pulpits: Mirwaiz

Addressing the sermon organized in connection with the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (A.S) at Astaan Aliya Dastgeer Sahib (RA) Sarai Payeen, Mirwaiz said regretfully, attempts are being made to fan sectarian strife rather than nurturing the flame of unity and consensus.

“Is there any room for sectarian animosity when we our creator is one, one Prophet, and one Qur'an? He questioned, invoking religious unity above sectarian strife.

He said that Hazrat Ali (RA)'s profound ethics and wisdom, which are evident in his perceptive sermons collected in

'Nahjul Balagha', are proof of his brilliance and in-depth knowledge of a wide range of disciplines.

Instead of encouraging sectarianism, Mirwaiz said that mosques, seminaries, shrines, Imambargahs, and other religious institutions should be used to promote religious unity.