Pull-Down Hate Mongers From Pulpits: Mirwaiz

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, the chief cleric of Kashmir on Tuesday appealed for harmony and togetherness across all sects, saying those propagating hate should be explicitly pulled down from pulpits.
Addressing the sermon organized in connection with the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (A.S) at Astaan Aliya Dastgeer Sahib (RA) Sarai Payeen, Mirwaiz said regretfully, attempts are being made to fan sectarian strife rather than nurturing the flame of unity and consensus.ADVERTISEMENT
“Is there any room for sectarian animosity when we our creator is one, one Prophet, and one Qur'an? He questioned, invoking religious unity above sectarian strife.
He said that Hazrat Ali (RA)'s profound ethics and wisdom, which are evident in his perceptive sermons collected in
'Nahjul Balagha', are proof of his brilliance and in-depth knowledge of a wide range of disciplines.
Instead of encouraging sectarianism, Mirwaiz said that mosques, seminaries, shrines, Imambargahs, and other religious institutions should be used to promote religious unity. Read Also Need To Ensure Women's Access To Our Masjids: Mirwaiz Mirwaiz Allowed To Offer Friday Prayers At Jamia Masjid After 5 Months The chief cleric of Kashmir, also that Jumat
Vida, or the last Friday of Ramadan, will be observed in Kashmir as Yaum-e-Dua (Day of Prayer) with a large number of devotees from across the valley anticipated to swarm the historic Jamia Masjid on the occasion.The special congregations for repentance and forgiveness will be conducted at Jamia Masjid this year, Mirwaiz announced, expressing satisfaction over the planned hosting of special programs vis-à-vis Jumat
Vida, Shabi Qadr, and Eid
Fitr after five years at the historic mosque.In addition, Mirwaiz also announced that a conference of all religious organizations will be held after Eid
Fitr in order to devise a plan of action to combat the growing drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir.“A gathering of all religious organizations will be held after Eid
Fitr to address a number of concerns, such as the drug problem and the hate speech given by religious clergy against each other
,” Mirwaiz told reporters after reviewing arrangements at Jamia Masjid here.
Invoking the support of the government to guarantee the smooth execution of these significant religious events at Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz said that all necessary arrangements for energy, water supply, and cleanliness had been finalized in this direction.
Asserting that his organization will always be at the forefront of ensuring a drug-free society, Mirwaiz also extended his support to the administration in its battle against drug abuse.
The youth were also urged by the chief cleric to abstain from illicit activities, such as drug addiction, and instead engage in charitable and religious activities.
“I am going to deliver a comprehensive sermon on drug addiction on Jumat
MENAFN02042024000215011059ID1108051276
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.