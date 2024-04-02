'Information On Qasim Gujjar': JKP Offers 10 Lakh Reward

The terrorist is presently staying in Sialkote area of Pakistan.

Jammu and Kashmir police has released a poster with two pictures of Muhammad Qasim Gujjar and has asked people to provide information about the terrorist.“The identity of the person will be kept secret and Rs 10 lakh will be given to the one who provides the information,” the poster reads.

Police have said that the terrorist is involved in many terror activities including terrorist attacks, radicalization, recruitment, terror financing and weapon dropping through drones.“The terrorist Muhammad Qasim Gujjar (41), son of Late Muhammad Shafi, is a native of village Angralla, tehsil Mahore of district Reasi. He has a wheatish complexion, his body is medium sized, his height is five feet 10 inches, hair style is black and straight and he usually wears a Pathani suit and combat dress,” police said.

A case bearing FIR number 02/2024 of Police Station CID counter insurgency Jammu stands registered against the accused.

Police further said that Gujjar is a designated terrorist under unlawful activities prevention Act of 1967 by Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi.“Whoever provides any information leading to the arrest of Qasim will be rewarded Rs 10 lakh,” the police poster reads.

Police have shared a mobile number 9596101798 and an email id

[email protected]

for sharing the information

