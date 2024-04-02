ED In J&K Seizes Assets Worth 1.56 Cr In PMLA Case

“Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, ED officials provisionally attached movable and immovable assets totaling Rs. 1.56 Crore belonging to Niamat Ali Bhat attached properties include land measuring 01 Kanal and 03 Marlas situated in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, along with a two-storey residential house constructed on the land. Additionally, a vehicle owned by Niamat Ali Bhat has also been seized,” the ED said.

“This action comes in connection to an investigation into alleged financial irregularities and money laundering activities involving Hakeem Imtiyaz. The ED probe uncovered suspicious transactions and assets linked to Imtiyaz, prompting authorities to widen the scope of their investigation”.

The ED further said“Niamat Ali Bhat's involvement in the case is under scrutiny, with authorities suspecting his association with Imtiyaz in illicit financial activities. The provisional attachment of Bhat's assets serves as a significant development in the ongoing investigation, signaling a crackdown on those involved in money laundering and corruption”.

The ED has been actively pursuing cases of money laundering and financial fraud across the country, aiming to curb illicit financial activities and hold offenders accountable.



The seizure of assets in different cases underscores the agency's commitment to combating economic crimes and ensuring transparency in financial transactions.

Further developments in the case are awaited as investigations continue to unfold.(

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now