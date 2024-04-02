Govt Employees Intending To Perform Hajj Await Clearance For Leave

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Government employees, who aspire to undertake the holy pilgrimage of Haj, have voiced their anger and disappointment over the prolonged delay in the approval of their leave applications by the authorities.
Many employees from several departments desiring to fulfil their religious obligations have encountered obstacles due to the bureaucratic inertia surrounding the sanctioning of their leave.ADVERTISEMENT
Employees who spoke to the news agency, said in the midst of anticipation and preparation for pilgrimage find themselves entangled in administrative procedures, causing distress and uncertainty.
“The delay in leave approval has disrupted our plans but has also added undue stress to our already demanding professional lives,” said an employee from education department on pleading anonymity.
He added that they have submitted their leave application in March and till no response has been received. Read Also Soaring Cost of Hajj Pilgrimage and Umrah as a Viable Alternative Fewer Aspirants This Year, Over 8000 To Perform Haj From J&K
“My name is in the first list, and my flight is scheduled on 1st May, and I have already deposited my advance payment. I recently went to the office of the director of JK Bose but received zero response from there, and I requested the authorities to kindly hurry on our leave as we can prepare ourselves for Hajj,” he added.
Also, many more employees lamented the lack of timely action from the concerned departments, emphasizing the significance of Hajj as a deeply spiritual and transformative experience. (KNO)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN02042024000215011059ID1108051273
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.