J&K HC Presses For Progress On J&K Child Rights Commission

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh and Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani observed that the court had on 7 August last year directed authorities to apprise it regarding the progress of the constitution of J&K Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

“On 16.08.2023, it was submitted on behalf of the respondents (authorities) that Committee was convened on 08.08.2023 and the authorities will apprise this Court as to the result of the same by the next date,” the court said, adding,“On 04.12.2023, 20.12.2023, 28.02.2024 and 01.03.2024, time was sought on behalf of the respondents to apprise this Court. However, nothing has been made known to us as to the stage of the process of the outcome of such a meeting for appointment of the members of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights.”

The Court said that it was unable to understand as to whether authorities had really taken any concrete steps or not.

“We take this matter with utmost seriousness it deserves in view of the important statutory role the Commission plays,” the court said, accordingly directed that the authorities shall without fail intimate it as to the status of the process for appointment of the members of the Committee by the next date of hearing on April 29“failing which, we would be compelled to call the concerned official respondents to remain present in person before this Court to explain before us.”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now