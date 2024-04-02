Gurugram Eatery Where 5 Customers Vomited Blood After Consuming 'Mouth Freshener' Sealed

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 3 (IANS) The Food and Safety Department here has sealed an eatery and also cancelled its licence after five persons vomited blood after they consumed "mouth freshener" there after having dinner, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened at La Forestta cafe-cum-restaurant here in Sector 90 on March 2, police said.

The five persons who vomited blood, instead of mouth fresheners, were served dry ice which is dangerous for human consumption and can also cause death.

Gurugram Food Safety Officer Ramesh Chauhan told IANS: "A reply was sought from the restaurant management within 15 days, but they failed to file a reply. Hence, we acted against them and their licence was cancelled."

In connection with the incident, the Gurugram Police had arrested the manager of the restaurant identified as Gagandeep, a resident of Kirti Nagar in Delhi. He was, however, later granted bail.

The complainant, Ankit Kumar, had alleged that he had gone to the cafe with his wife Neha Sabarwal, and friends Manika, Deepak Arora and Himani.

After having dinner, they were offered "mouth fresheners" by restaurant staff, which resulted in an immediate deterioration of their health.

According to Ankit, his wife and friends, who consumed the "mouth freshener", began to vomit and bleed from their mouths.

He also alleged that despite their worsening condition, the restaurant management and staff did not assist them, and later, they informed the police.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the cafe manager.