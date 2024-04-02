ED Summons Former CPI-M MP In Kerala Co-Operative Bank Scam

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, April 3 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued notice to top CPI-M leader and former MP P.K. Biju, summoning him on Thursday in connection with the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam case.

Incidentally, it was just a few days back that Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised tough action against people involved in the case.

A few CPI-M leaders and employees of the Trissur-based Karuvannur Cooperative Bank are already behind bars.

Biju has been summoned after it surfaced that he had close links with Satheesh Kumar, who has been behind bars in the case for a while.

Among those who already have been questioned by the ED in this case include senior CPI-M legislator and former State Cooperative Minister C, former CPI-M legislator M.K. Kannan, and CPI-M district Secretary M.M. Varghese.

Incidentally, the CPI-M had tasked Biju with probing the incident and he submitted his report to the top leadership. However, the ED, according to those in the know of things, has been able to get a copy of Biju's highly confidential report and this has left the ruling party shocked.

Meanwhile, Varghese on Tuesday told the media that even though he has been asked by the ED to appear on Wednesday, it's unlikely that he will get time as he is busy with the filing of nominations of the Left Front candidates in his district.

The ED is moving cautiously too and with the Lok Sabha polls around the corner, they have brought this scam to the notice of the Election Commission, Reserve Bank of India and the Union Finance Ministry.