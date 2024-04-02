Southeast Asia’S Shift Towards China

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A recent survey has revealed a pivotal change in Southeast Asia's geopolitical leanings, with a majority now favoring China over the United States.















State of Southeast Asia 2024 survey by ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute: 50.5% prefer China, slightly more than 49.5% favor the U.S.















This shift represents a departure from previous years where U.S. preference dominated, indicating Beijing's rising influence in the region.



Malaysia, Indonesia, and Laos show the strongest inclination towards China, with support rates of 75.1%, 73.2%, and 70.6%, respectively.



This preference aligns with the benefits these countries have received from China 's Belt and Road Initiative and robust trade relations.







Examples include China's investments in Malaysia's automotive sector, infrastructure projects in Laos, and a joint high-speed railway in Indonesia, strengthening ties.



Despite support from the Philippines and Vietnam, the U.S. popularity dips due to South China Sea tensions.









The perceived decline in U.S. engagement in Southeast Asia under President Biden: 38.2% of respondents note decreased involvement.









Interestingly, a substantial number of Southeast Asians prefer not to pick sides between the U.S. and China.



They advocate for strengthening ASEAN's unity and resilience to withstand pressures from both powers.















Survey highlights China's dominance: 59.5% see it as top economic power, 43.9% as leading political power in region.















Despite recognizing China's growing influence, there's significant concern over its extent, indicating a cautious acceptance rather than an outright endorsement.









The survey from January 3 to February 23 included 1,994 Southeast Asian participants, offering diverse perspectives on superpower dynamics.









