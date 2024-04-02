China’S Path Under Xi: From Marxism To National Revival

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Under President Xi Jinping, China is witnessing a significant ideological transformation.









Departing from traditional Marxist-Leninist principles, Xi's approach introduces a unique blend of nationalism with an enhanced focus on socialism. This carries distinct Chinese characteristics.

















The ideological shift suggests a move from pragmatic governance to Marxist nationalism, as noted by experts like Kevin Rudd.









This change is reshaping China's internal and external policy landscapes, emphasizing national rejuvenation and cultural revival (Asia Society).









"Xi Thought" becomes central, addressing socialism's development, constructing a modern socialist country, and establishing a durable Marxist ruling party.





















Building on Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, and Hu Jintao's foundations, it advances the CPC's ideological framework (Project MUSE).

















At its core, Xi's vision underscores the CPC's pivotal role in ushering China into a "new era" of socialism.



In addition, this involves striving for harmonious development across various dimensions of society and the environment.

















This ambitious goal aims to offer developing nations an alternative pathway to modernization.



It positions China as a beacon of "wisdom and a China plan" for resolving global challenges, as noted by Project MUSE.









Xi Jinping's ideology represents a blend of traditional values and modern governance strategies, emphasizing ideological purity while adopting a pragmatic governance approach.



However, this dual focus seeks to strengthen the CPC's legitimacy and extend its influence over the public and private spheres.



China pursues a more assertive global role, advocating for a world order aligned with its interests and ideals.









For deeper insights into China's ideological shift under Xi Jinping , consult resources like Asia Society and Project MUSE.



In short, these resources explore how these changes are influencing China's domestic policies and its engagement with the global community.









