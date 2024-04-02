From Brazil To Italy: The Youngest Billionaires Take The Stage

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, the global wealth landscape showcased an extraordinary event with Livia Voigt and Clemente Del Vecchio, both 19, becoming the youngest billionaires.



Voigt, from Brazil, stepped into the billionaire league with a $1.1 billion inheritance from her grandfather, a co-founder of WEG.



WEG, a global leader in electrical engineering, electronics, and motors, is headquartered in Santa Catarina, reflecting the region's significance in fostering innovative manufacturing companies.



This significant inheritance spotlighted her in the world of young wealth accumulation.



On a parallel path, Del Vecchio, hailing from Italy's renowned Luxottica eyewear dynasty, matched Voigt's billionaire status with his own $4.1 billion inheritance.







The Luxottica Group, a fashion, luxury, and sports eyewear leader, cemented the Del Vecchio family's industry prominence, making Clemente a notable young billionaire.



This scenario illustrates the diverse paths to wealth for young billionaires, from inheriting businesses to starting innovative ventures.



Kevin David Lehmann, a 21-year-old from Germany, has amassed a $2.5 billion fortune through a leading drugstore chain.



In the U.S., Ryan Breslow founded Bolt Financial Inc., highlighting the spectrum from European legacies to American entrepreneurial achievements.







The 2024 Forbes billionaire list celebrated these young achievers while setting a new record with 2,781 billionaires worldwide, emphasizing increased wealth concentration.



This rise reflects the evolving global wealth distribution, focusing on the mix of heritage and innovation shaping today's economic giants.



Voigt and Del Vecchio's emergence as young billionaires marks significant personal milestones.



It offers insights into the future of global economic influence and the impact of heritage and innovation in securing substantial wealth at a young age.

