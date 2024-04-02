International Tourists Flock To Rio For Madonna’S Copacabana Concert

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rio de Janeiro anticipates a 27.3% increase in international tourist arrivals during the week of Madonna's concert.



This surge compares to the same timeframe in 2023. The pop icon is set to perform at Copacabana Beach on May 4th at 9:30 PM local time, with the show expected to last about two hours.



This exclusive South American performance by the artist is projected to draw over 1 million spectators to Rio's shores.



According to Forward Keys data, nearly 7,500 international flight tickets are booked to Brazil via Rio.



This boost is in connection with Madonna's "Celebration" world tour finale, a free show in Brazil.







The primary contributors to this increase are Argentina (20.4%), Chile (14.1%), the United States (12.7%), France (11%), and the United Kingdom (6.4%).



The growth in Rio de Janeiro is almost four times the average increase of 7.1% across all Brazilian airports with international flights during this period.



Marcelo Freixo, President of Embratu , highlighted Rio's and the state's capacity to host major events.



Rio stands as Brazil's global showcase, vital for boosting national tourism and aspiring to become a beacon of South American allure.



The city consistently hosts major cultural, sports, and political events. However, its potential is often overshadowed by concerns over safety.



In 2024, it will add the G20 summit to its roster, alongside Madonna's concert and past events like Taylor Swift's performance and the renowned Rio Carnival.



Data from the Rio de Janeiro Hotel and Accommodation Association (HotéisRio) confirm the anticipated influx of international tourists for Madonna's concert week.



The association expects hotel occupancy in the city to hit 100%, up from 70% normally.

