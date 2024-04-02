Global Emergency Medical Services Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Emergency medical services, sometimes called ambulances or paramedics, treat severe diseases and injuries with immediate pre-hospital stabilization and transport to suitable care facilities. Cardiac arrests, vehicle accidents, and other occurrences frequently require emergency services. In addition, examples of emergency medical services include acute medical care, patient transportation, and ambulatory services.

Market Dynamics

Technological Advancements in Emergency Medical Services Drives the Global Market

Numerous technologies are utilized in EMS to provide immediate audible alerts to ambulance drivers if their driving becomes risky. For instance, the Jersey City Medical Center uses LUCAS technology. The LUCAS Chest Compression System offers consistent, efficient, and uninterrupted chest compressions. This permits rescuers to concentrate on other life-saving activities. It will also allow rescuers to sit in the ambulance's rear during the journey to the hospital, ensuring the crew's safety. Similarly, Fleet Eyes is a real-time web-based technology that permits tracking the whereabouts of EMS vehicles. The system displays the vehicle's location, speed, travel direction, and status. Such EMS technologies utilized for patients drive the expansion of the EMS market.

Collaborations of Major Players with Small Players Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Emerging markets are predicted to provide future growth possibilities for global players operating in the EMS market due to technology advancements in EMS, the expanding senior population requiring emergency services, and government initiatives to conduct EMS-focused research studies. Competitors in the EMS sector provide excellent quality and well-regulated patient services. In addition, several industry leaders are employing mergers and acquisitions tactics to grow their product portfolios by launching new items and partnering with more minor market participants. For instance, in July 2020, Sarnova bought and simultaneously merged Digitech and the R1 RCM Inc. ("R1") EMS business (formerly ADPI/Intermedix) in cooperation with Pamlico Capital to establish itself as the premier provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for EMS professionals.

Regional Analysis

Americas is the most significant shareholder in the global emergency medical services market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period. The most significant market share in the Americas is attributable to the prevalence of cardiovascular illness, the increase in accidents, the region's well-developed healthcare and hospital sector, and its well-established medical emergency service. According to the CDC report, there were approximately 138.97 million visits to the emergency room in 2017, of which 14.5% were made by ambulance. Additionally, the increasing senior population contributes to the growth of the emergency medical care industry in the Americas. High reimbursement coverage and the presence of qualified specialists in the region are also projected to contribute to market expansion. As a result, it is anticipated that the drivers, as mentioned earlier, will stimulate market growth for emergency medical services in the Americas over the forecast period.

Europe is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.92% over the forecast period. Due to many accidents and a well-developed healthcare industry, Europe is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The increasing elderly population in the region is predicted to contribute to the expansion of the market. In addition, according to the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS), around 25 million individuals attended emergency departments in 2019–20, a 1% increase from 2018–19 and a 17% increase from 2010–11. This increase in emergency visits is predicted to stimulate market expansion further. Due to linguistic and cultural barriers, the EMS system is not standardized throughout the region. The WHO has been concentrating on building the "European Inter-Ministerial Panel on Emergency Health Care," which can meet regularly and collaborate on exchanging and evaluating data on the structure, function, and efficacy of EMS systems in all countries. This is expected to create more growth prospects for the market.

Key Highlights



The global emergency medical services market was valued at USD 48,394 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 89,797 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on product, the global emergency medical services market is divided into emergency revival equipment, patient monitoring systems, wound care consumables, infection control supplies, and others. The emergency revival equipment segment is responsible for the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% over the forecast period.

Based on services, the global emergency medical services market is segmented into land ambulances and air ambulances. The land ambulance segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global emergency medical services market is segmented into cardiac care, trauma care, respiratory care, and others. The cardiac care segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global emergency medical services market is segmented into hospitals and trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals and trauma centers segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.27% over the forecast period.

Americas is the most significant shareholder in the global emergency medical services market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key players in the global emergency medical services market are GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Asahi Kasei, Stryker, Medtronic plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Smiths Medical, Smith & Nephew, 3M Company, R. Bard, and Braun.

Market News



In January 2023, UCI Health and Catalina Island Medical Center announced a clinical affiliation between the University of California, Irvine's leading academic health system, and Catalina Island's primary provider of emergency, primary and acute care services.

In January 2023, N.S. announced a slate of changes to improve emergency departments.



Global Emergency Medical Services Market: Segmentation

By Product



Emergency Revival Equipment

Patient Monitoring Systems

Wound Care Consumables

Infection Control Supplies

Others



By Services



Land Ambulance

Air Ambulance



By Applications



Cardiac Care

Trauma Care

Respiratory Care

Others



By End-User



Hospitals and Trauma Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



By Regions



Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

