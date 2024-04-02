UAE-Based 13AM, The Avant-Garde Global Creative Movement, Poised To Redefine The Industry Through Its Five-Pronged Approach.

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The brands artist community already includes 102 creatives from 40 countries, collectively boasting an Instagram following of over 2 million.

Since its launch in December of 2023, 13AM Studio has amassed a collection of 279 unique works of art.

Trailblazing 13AM Podcast to launch next month.

13AM Crowd, a pioneering creative agency built upon a global freelance network distinguished by its work with the world's most sought-after brands.

13AM Academy, once again harnessing the brand's unparalleled network to provide groundbreaking education through innovative methods, igniting creativity in future generations.

Plans are currently underway to build a bespoke physical hub here that will propel the Middle East to the forefront of the creative industry.

13AM was founded with a dual purpose: to shine a spotlight on the often overlooked yet exceptionally talented creatives worldwide but more ambitiously to revolutionize the entire creative industry. The mission of 13AM is to establish an unrivaled community of creatives and construct an environment that nurtures opportunities, sparks inspiration, and develops new platforms for global talent. 13AM plans to make the Middle East the epicenter of the creative sector, encompassing art, design, film, music, fashion, and beyond, all unified under one single brand.

As the inaugural step in their ambitious journey, the brand unveiled 13AM Studio last December, a multifaceted platform exhibiting and selling art, initially through their online store. In a short space of time 13AM has put together an all-star line-up, the galacticos of the creative world, boasting over 100 artists and almost 300 unique pieces of art, the collection features work from a range of creative disciplines including but not limited to graphic, motion, and typeface designers, 3D, traditional, NFT, collage, and street artists, along with photographers, typographers and many more.

Given the regions status as a melting pot of diverse cultures, this has been the brand's overarching objective from the start: to make cultural diversity a cornerstone of its future endeavors. Currently, the 13AM creative community comprises representatives from more than 40 nationalities, a medley that is evident in the extensive range of artwork showcased in the 13AM Studio. This not only highlights a blend of artistic styles but also represents a fusion of cultures and backgrounds, mirroring the UAE's renowned reputation as a global nexus.

Soon to follow as phase two of the 13AM takeover is their new podcast series, which, true to 13AM's style, promises to be anything but ordinary. Each episode will explore the ever evolving relationship between creativity and culture, highlighting how our experiences and environments shape our career paths and creative perspectives. Examining how individual style is shaped by popular culture and how creative work can in turn impact cultural trends. Additionally, analyzing the intersections of art, design, music, fashion, and sports, and how trends in one area can influence, unite and catalyze movements across the board. Hosting these insightful conversations will be industry luminary Kieron Anthony Lewis, with each episode featuring 2-3 inspiring guests.

Approaching promptly is phase three of the brand journey: 13am Crowd, a pioneering creative agency built around their global freelance network. This platform will serve as a hub for acquiring and curating projects from renowned brands worldwide, leveraging the diverse talents within 13AM's creative community to craft cutting-edge solutions for a range of creative briefs. With their extensive expertise, the collective is poised to handle comprehensive projects spanning illustration, design, photography, art direction, virtual reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, film direction, editing, copywriting, poetry, and more. The community amassed thus far boasts collaborations with notable clients including Adidas, Apple, CNN, Deliveroo, Disney, Economist, Expo Dubai, FIFA, Google, GQ, Instagram, KFC, McDonald's, Netflix, Nike, Spotify, The New York Times, UEFA, Warner Bros, WWE, and numerous elite sports teams to name just a few. This network is truly unparalleled, whilst continually expanding and evolving!

Furthermore, 13AM will next introduce the 13AM Academy, once again utilizing their one-of-a-kind network to offer pioneering courses and online tutorship within the creative fields. The 13AM collective who already hold invaluable experience shaping educational syllabus with some of the leading platforms and facilities in the world will look to pass on their skills and expertise to the next generation of budding creatives through innovative new avenues and with pioneering new methods.

Finally, the most significant venture on the horizon is already in progress: the development of a globally renowned central hub for the creative industry, poised to become a premier tourist attraction here in the UAE. This comprehensive facility will serve as a one-stop destination for all things creative, housing state-of-the-art film, podcast, and photography studios. It will feature a bespoke gallery showcasing awe-inspiring physical and digital art, along with event and conference spaces that will host leading global creative festivals and workshops. Complementing these offerings will be a range of immersive environments, creative workspaces, fashion runways, printing presses, and more. The centerpiece of this venture will be a vast museum commemorating worldwide creative heritage, spanning from street art to graphic design. It will serve as a premier destination to explore the profound impact of creative fields on our world and to envision the future of each discipline. This endeavor is set to redefine not only the creative landscape of our region but also influence the broader global movement.

Founder George Ripton said:“The aim is to create a groundbreaking and unrivaled mix of creatives from various cultural backgrounds, giving everyone involved further opportunities and different platforms to showcase their talent and earn revenue. This is the essence of what makes the 13AM collective truly unique. In addition to this, our vision for the Middle East is to establish a space where creatives can unleash their creativity in cutting-edge and groundbreaking environments. Simultaneously, we aim to offer visitors an unparalleled insight into this world through our state-of-the-art museums and galleries, creating an unparalleled experience for all involved.”

