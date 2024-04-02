Vine Goes Close In Lightning Itzulia TT Opener

(MENAFN- Mid-East) UAE Team Emirates got off to a flying start on day 1 of the Itzulia Basque Country, placing three riders in the top-11 of the time trial, with Jay Vine the best-placed in second place at just 7'' from the winner Primoz Roglic (Bora Hansgrohe).

Roglic clocked the fastest time of 12'34'' and becomes the first leader of the race with Vine pushing a blistering pace of 47.3kmph on the undulating course starting and finishing in Irún (10km) .

Vine:“I'm really happy with the ride, it was a late addition to my schedule to come here and I'm always happy to get the opportunity to race a nice TT. I'm looking forward to the rest of the week and see what I can do as the week goes on. It's a tough week on paper with some heavy climbing days but me and the boys are ready and motivated for it.”

Other notable performances were put in by Juan Ayuso (7th) and Brandon McNulty (11th) as both riders also come into the race in flying form with numerous victories to their names already this season.

Tomorrow the Itzulia continues with stage 2 from Irun to Kanbo (160km).

Stage results & GC after stage 1

1 Roglic (Visma LAB) 12:34

2 Vine (UAE Team Emirates) +7”

3 Skjelmose (Lidl Trek) +10”

11 McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) +23''

In Italy Gal Glivar took a fine victory for the Gen Z team, winning from a reduced group to take the teams' third win of the season at the Giro del Belvedere (1.2U).

The young Slovenian adds the result to the Tour of Sharjah title he claimed in UAE in January.