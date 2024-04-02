Time Team Unveils Exclusive Premiere Of Modbury Dig

(MENAFN- Pressat) London, UK – 04/04/2024 – Time Team, the iconic British archaeology series, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated premiere of its latest 3 Day Dig episode, centred on Modbury, South Devon.

The Modbury dig saw Time Team collaborate closely with local residents, volunteers, and community organisations to unearth the rich history of Modbury, a picturesque community nestled in South Devon's stunning Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Under the guidance of finds specialist Dani Wootton and presenter Gus Casely-Hayford OBE, Time Team embarked on a three-day excavation to uncover Modbury's Medieval origins, its role in the English Civil War, and its intriguing overseas connections to an iconic American brand. The event showcased the pioneering use of geophysics and 3D digital modelling of artifacts and finds, adding a new dimension to archaeological exploration.

In a unique element of this particular dig, Time Team followed American Jim Stetson on his ancestral journey to Modbury in Devon. As the descendant of the famed Stetson hat creators, Jim's quest to trace his roots brought him to Modbury, where he uncovered remarkable connections to his past. Reflecting on his journey, Jim Stetson shared, "Discovering my roots in Modbury has been an incredible experience, and being part of this excavation has deepened my connection to my ancestral home. It's truly a remarkable journey through time."

Time Team's Series Producer and Creator, Tim Taylor said,“Working with a small village like Modbury to uncover the past was a real pleasure for Time Team. With many of the villagers getting involved, and a special guest visitor from the Stetson family in America, we had a fantastic weekend and we hope this will encourage the community to continue to keep looking into the secrets of their past.”

Rosemary Parker, a Modbury resident and member of the Modbury History Society, expressed excitement about Time Team's visit, describing it as a "wonderful opportunity for residents to delve into the past" and "reveal hidden secrets of our ancient and beautiful town."

Patreon members were treated to exclusive 'Dig Watch' updates throughout the weekend, providing behind-the-scenes insights into the excavation process. Now, the completed episode is set to premiere worldwide in a three-part release on the Time Team YouTube channel, this weekend (Friday 5th, Saturday 6th, Sunday 7th) April, 7pm BST with each day of the dig premiering the over the three days consecutively.

The episode features a stellar lineup of Time Team regulars, including Carenza Lewis, John Gater, Stewart Ainsworth, and Helen Geake, alongside Devon's own buildings expert, Richard Parker, and genealogist Sophie Kay.

Time Team has a busy year ahead following the announcement of a landmark project in collaboration with the National Trust to dig at the iconic Sutton Hoo site throughout the month of June. Fans can also look forward to the release of Time Team's 3-part episode investigating an Iron Age site near Corfe Castle, Dorset (full details to be announced).

This event follows Time Team's recent successes, including the 'Digging Band of Brothers' Special with Operation Nightingale in Wiltshire and explorations of a Knights Hospitaller preceptory, and an Anglo-Saxon cemetery in Winfarthing,Norfolk.

For over 30 years, Time Team has captivated audiences worldwide with its informative and witty explorations of history and archaeology. With the support of its dedicated fanbase on Patreon, Time Team continues to fund excavations like the one in Modbury, and promote archaeology projects worldwide.