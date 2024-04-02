Australia Calls For Accountability On Airstrike Killing Foreign Activists In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuala Lumpur, April 2, (KUNA) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese demanded on Tuesday full accountability for the air strike in Gaza that killed 5 aid workers, one of which is Australian.

Albanese said in a statement to Australian Broadcasting Corporation that volunteer Zomi Frankcom had been doing "extraordinarily valuable work" helping distribute food in Gaza Strip with aid outfit World Central Kitchen.

When asked if he had any information to suggest the aid vehicle was targeted, Albanese said "What we know is that the vehicle was hit and we know as well that governments are responsible for actions that take place."

The Israeli Defense Force had not confirmed reports of targeting the vehicle of Frankcom and her colleagues, Albanese said.

"We have called for ceasefires. We've voted that way in the United Nations and we've put out statements, calling for that way," he said.

On her part, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia condemned the strike, and had made representations to the Netanyahu government seeking a thorough review.

She reaffirmed Australia's demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire leading to a sustainable ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and that international humanitarian law be upheld.

Frankcom was 43 and born in Melbourne, is one of five volunteers from World Central Kitchen, including one person from Poland, one from Britain, Palestinian driver, and another still to be identified. (end)

