New U.S. Ambassador To Haiti Takes Charge Amid Governance Crisis And Uncontrollable Gang Surge

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The newly appointed United States Ambassador to Haiti, DennisBruce Hankins, arrived in the country to commence his diplomaticresponsibilities amid the country's ongoing crisis, marked by therecent resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, the impendingtransition to a nine-member Transitional Presidential Council, andthe alarming grip of armed gangs in the capital, Azernews reports,citing haititimes.







“It is an honor to return to Haiti, a place I hold dear, asAmbassador. I understand that these are challenging times for theHaitian people. They deserve elected officials who are accountableto them,” Ambassador Hankins expressed in a U.S. Embassyrelease.

The role of U.S. Ambassador to Haiti had been vacant since 2021,following the departure of Michele Sison in October of that year by President Joseph 'Joe' Biden to lead the Americanmission in Haiti, Ambassador Hankins brings a wealth of experienceto his new role, having served in various countries since 1984,including Haiti.

Hankins begins his tenure in Haiti with no elected president,amidst escalating violence in the capital, Port-au-Prince, markedby highly coordinated gang attacks targeting residents, businesses,law enforcement, and state institutions. His arrival comes againsta backdrop of a dysfunctional government as the country's PrimeMinister, Ariel Henry, has resigned while on a trip to negotiatethe deployment of a Multinational Mission Support, to help theNational Police combat gang.