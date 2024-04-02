World Central Kitchen: What Its Absence Could Mean For Gaza?

(MENAFN- AzerNews) World Central Kitchen, the food charity founded by celebritychef Jose Andres, called a halt to its work in Gaza after anapparent Israeli strike killed seven of its workers, mostlyforeigners, Azernews reports, citing TRT World.

The group, which said it will make decisions about longer-termplans in the region soon, has been bringing desperately needed foodto Palestinians in Gaza facing widespread hunger and pioneered therecently launched effort to deliver aid by sea from GreekAdministration of Southern Cyprus.

Its absence, even if temporary, is likely to deepen the war-tornterritory's misery as the United Nations warns that famine isimminent.

Here's a look at the charity's work in Gaza and what its absencecould mean:

What is World Central Kitchen?

Founded in 2010, World Central Kitchen delivers freshly preparedmeals to people in need following natural disasters, likehurricanes or earthquakes, or to those enduring conflict.

The group has also provided meals to migrants arriving at thesouthern US border, as well as to hospital staff who workedrelentlessly during the coronavirus pandemic.

The aid group sends in teams who can cook meals that appeal tothe local palate on a large scale and fast.

“When you talk about food and water, people don't want asolution one week from now, one month from now. The solution has tobe now,” Andres is quoted as saying on the group's website.