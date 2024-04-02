From Prisoner To President In 20 Days, Senegal's Diomaye Faye Takes Office

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Finally, we can breathe,” the cashier at the American FoodStore supermarket in Dakar said while swiping a pot of Greekyoghurt through checkout.

It was three days after Senegal's contested March 24presidential election – the day provisional results were announced– and there was a sense that something had turned: a new vigour fordemocracy brought about by the election of opposition candidateBassirou Diomaye Faye.

The 44-year-old was sworn in on Tuesday after years of politicalturmoil and fears that outgoing President Macky Sall – who hadalready been in power for 12 years – would try to extend hismandate into a third term.

For months, the nation was on tenterhooks.

But after a whirlwind election cycle and last week's landslidewin for the young, anti-establishment candidate who was in prisonjust 20 days ago, there is now a palpable feeling among Senegalesethat change has come.

'Vote against the system'

On election day, voters began arriving at dawn, hours beforepolling stations opened.

Inside the playground of Nafissatou Niang Elemtary School inDakar that served as one of the polling stations, voters inflamboyant boubou robes, old suited men with newspapers in hand andyoung men in fake Balenciaga T-shirts, lined up, all standing insilence.

Among them was 37-year-old Julia Sagna, who said she wasdetermined to use her vote to fight back.

Dressed in a grey power suit, she stood poised and a littlenervous because she had never voted before. She said she neverwanted to until she felt it really mattered. This time, she wassure:“The new, young voters would vote against the system,” shesaid.

Coming out of the polling station with a smile, she waved apinky finger dipped in ink to mark that she had voted.“I feellucky” to have participated, she said.