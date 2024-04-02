Greek Islands Launch Special Visa Program For Turkish Tourists

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 1, the Greek authorities of Rhodes Island launched anew vacation visa terminal for Turkish tourists.

Under this scheme, Turkish citizens will be able to visit tenGreek islands for stays of up to seven days, without needing toapply for full access to the Schengen area, SchengenVisaInforeports.

According to AP News, such a move was made as a part of adiplomatic effort to reduce ongoing tensions between the twocountries.

Vassilis Vayiannakis, head of the Rhodes Port Fund, told the APthat the system is ready and that Turkish tourists had shown asignificant interest.

The new system is ready and there is a lot of demandfrom Turkish visitors. But there were no boats scheduled to arrivetoday [April 1]. We will have arrivals later thisweek.

- Vassilis Vayiannakis, head of the Rhodes PortFund

This initiative followed an agreement signed between the GreekPrime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and the President of Türkiye,Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in December last year.

As reported back then, Greece received the green light of the EUCommission for launching such a program.

Visa on Arrival Will Cost 60€

In addition to Rhodes, other Greek islands that Turkish citizenscan visit with a visa on arrival include Lesvos, Limnos, Chios,Samos, Leros, Kalymnos, Kos, Symi and Kastellorizo.

These visas will be granted at the designated ports and willcost 60€, including a passport verification and fingerprinting.

Visas on arrival will be valid for stays up to seven days, oneentry. Regarding this, Greek PM Mitsotakis explained last week thatthese visas will be granted all year round, not only during thesummer season.