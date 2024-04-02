Netanyahu Admits 'Unintentional' Israel Strike Killed Gaza Aid Workers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted Tuesday thatits armed forces“unintentionally” killed seven aid workers in anair strike in Gaza.

“Unfortunately, in the last day there was a tragic case of ourforces unintentionally hitting innocent people in the Gaza Strip,”he said as he left hospital in Jerusalem after a herniaoperation.

“It happens in war, we will investigate it right to the end... Weare in contact with the governments, and we will do everything sothat this thing does not happen again.”

The seven victims worked for the US-based World Central Kitchen(WCK), which has been delivering food aid to war-torn Gaza by seafrom Cyprus.

It paused its Gaza operations after what it called the“targetedIsraeli strike” on Monday. It said those killed were“fromAustralia, Poland, the United Kingdom, a dual citizen of the US andCanada, and Palestine”.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari earliersaid that he had talked to WCK founder celebrity chef Jose Andresto express their“deepest condolences”.

He said the probe would be carried out by the Israeli military'sFact Finding and Assessment Mechanism, and“we will share ourfindings transparently”.

Israel's Chief of the General Staff, Herzi Halevi, will“personally review the findings of the initial inquiry tonight”, anarmy spokesman said.

UN agencies have warned repeatedly that northern Gaza is on theverge of famine, calling the situation a man-made crisis.

The bloodiest-ever Gaza war erupted with the October 7 attack,which resulted in about 1,160 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians,according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory campaign, aimed at destroying Hamas, haskilled at least 32,916 people, mostly women and children, accordingto the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.