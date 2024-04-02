Putin Vows To Reach People Behind Terrorist Attack At Crocus City Concert Hall

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged on Tuesday "to reach"those who "ordered" the March 22 terrorist attack at the concerthall in Moscow region.

Speaking at a meeting with the Interior Ministry Board inMoscow, Putin emphasized the importance of establishment of "allthe links in the chain," including "the ultimate criminalbeneficiaries of this atrocity."

"There is no doubt we will reach them," he stressed.

According to the Russian president, the organizers andperpetrators of the terrorist attack pursued the goal of dividingthe Russian society, "sewing discord and panic, strife and hatred.""We must not let them do that," he stressed.

Putin said actions of all services and commercial organizationsresponsible for the Crocus City Hall's security will be analyzedand assessed.

"We paid a very high price. And the whole analysis of thesituation should be extremely objective and professional," hesaid.

At least 144 people were killed and more than 550 others injuredwhen gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk,Moscow Oblast. Russia has charged four people for being directlyinvolved in the attack.