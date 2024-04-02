South Africa's Parliamentary Speaker Faces Imminent Arrest Over Graft Charges

(MENAFN- AzerNews) South Africa's parliamentary speaker faces imminent arrest overcorruption charges after a court on Tuesday dismissed her bid toblock police and prosecutors from arresting her.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who is a senior member of the rulingAfrican National Congress party, is accused of receiving bribesfrom a defense contractor while she was defense minister.

According to prosecutors, she received 11 payments totaling$135,000 between December 2016 and July 2019. She sought anotherbribe of $105,000 but that wasn't paid, prosecutors said.

Opposition lawmakers have called for her to step down from herposition as speaker over the allegations.

Mapisa-Nqakula last week launched an urgent court bid to blockher arrest, but a judge at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoriadismissed her application on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the judgment was delivered, NationalProsecuting Authority spokesman Mthunzi Mhaga did not say when thearrest would be made but confirmed the judgement paved the way forit to occur.

“Obviously the wheels of justice will now be in motion, as wewere listening to the judgment, which was well reasoned,” Mhagasaid.

“We have always maintained that this is unprecedented and it wasunnecessary for us to be brought to court. We have alwaysmaintained that the process of arrest will be done seamlessly,” headded.

Before launching her court bid, Mapisa-Nqakula was told byprosecutors she should turn herself in to authorities forprocessing and to appear before a judge.

Mapisa-Nqakula is the latest African National Congress leader toface corruption allegations as the party prepares to fight toughnational elections this year.

Recent polls suggest the party could receive less than 50% ofelectoral support for the first since time it came into power in1994.