CBA Initiates Application Process For Participation In Special Regulation Regime

Ulviyya Shahin

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will start acceptingapplications for participation in the special regulatory regimefrom May 1st to 31st, Azernews reports, citing theCBA.

According to the information, the institution aims to implementcontinuous measures to digitalize services provided in thefinancial market, introduce new innovative financial products forthe domestic market, and thus increase financial inclusivity in thecountry within the framework of the "Financial Sector DevelopmentStrategy" for 2024-2026. The "Regulation on the Application of theSpecial Regulatory Regime," which is a significant initiative inthis direction, was approved on January 31 of this year and enteredinto the State Register of Legal Acts.

The special regulatory regime reflects the rules for testinginnovative financial products in financial markets within limitedframeworks and under the supervision of the CBA. The purpose of thespecial regulatory regime is to improve the normative legalframework for the introduction of successful products tested inline with the criteria into the market. Participants in this regimewill carry out the testing of innovative financial products basedon a contract with the CBA. The testing period under the contractwill be 12 months.

To participate in the special regulatory regime, it is possibleto submit documents and information specified in clause 4.2 of the"Regulation on the Application of the Special Regulatory Regime" tothe CBA through a special web page cbar) or inwriting.

For any questions regarding the special regulatory regime, youcan contact [email protected] .