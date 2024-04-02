Ombudsman Attends Meeting On Vulnerable Categories Living Without Documents

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The next meeting of the Working Group on Statelessness Issues,established to address statelessness cases in Azerbaijan, was held,Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Turan Jahangirova, Sector Director of theHuman Rights Protection Department of the Ombudsman Office, andOrkhan Tapdigli, Senior Adviser of the department, along withrepresentatives from the State Migration Service, Ministry ofInternal Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign IntelligenceService, State Statistics Committee, United Nations HighCommissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), International Organization forMigration (IOM), International Centre for Migration PolicyDevelopment's Representation in Azerbaijan, and the President ofthe Public Council under the State Migration Service,participated.

T. Jahangirova delivered a speech at the meeting, providinginformation on the protection and promotion of the rights ofstateless persons in accordance with domestic and internationallegal norms, as well as initiatives and activities undertakenwithin the mandate of the Ombudsman regarding issues related to theacceptance, cessation, and restoration of citizenship of theRepublic of Azerbaijan, as well as the determination ofcitizenship.

She also discussed the monitoring of vulnerable categoriesliving without documents within the country, regulation of theirstatus, as well as the rights of our compatriots living inuncertain conditions abroad, highlighting positive experiencesformed in cooperation with the State Migration Service, foreignombudsmen, and diplomatic missions.

Other members of the Working Group provided information on theactivities of the institutions they represent in the relevantfield.

During the meeting, issues related to combating statelessness,identification of persons in a stateless situation, theirdocumentation, and effective protection of their rights werediscussed in the context of developing cooperation in the newformat.