US NATO Representative Highlights Collaboration With South Caucasus Nations


4/2/2024 3:10:33 PM

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

During an online briefing for journalists, Julianne Smith, theUS Permanent Representative to NATO, emphasized the significance ofthe North Atlantic Alliance's collaboration with South Caucasusnations, Azernews reports.

She highlighted NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's recentvisits to Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia, underscoring theimportance of these partnerships.

While acknowledging Georgia as a close ally seeking NATOmembership, Smith also noted that Azerbaijan and Armenia areenhancing their ties with NATO, though not all partners aspire tojoin the alliance.

She reiterated NATO's support for Georgia's aspiration to becomea member.

