Bucha Massacre A Symbol Of Devastating Effect Of Russia's War Of Aggression EU Commissioner

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The atrocities committed by Russian troops in Bucha, Kyiv region, have become a symbol of the devastating effect of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said this during the opening of the international conference "Restoring Justice for Ukraine" in The Hague on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Almost exactly two years ago, the world was confronted with images and testimonies of atrocities committed against the citizens of the Ukrainian town of Bucha for the very first time. The Bucha massacre has since then become a symbol of the devastating effect of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine - an illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war that continues until this very day," Reynders said.

According to the commissioner, today's conference in The Hague provides the international community with an opportunity to "reiterate our unwavering commitment to taking all necessary next steps on the road to restoring justice for the people of Ukraine and ensuring Russia is held accountable for its acts."

Reynders also added that "it is essential to ensure that the momentum for future political, financial and practical support persists as we enter the third year of this war."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is on a working visit to The Hague on April 2 to participate in the ministerial conference "Restoring Justice for Ukraine."

The event is co-organized by Ukraine, the Netherlands, and the European Commission. Among the participants are the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, President of Eurojust, representatives from the International Register of Damages Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (RD4U), and the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA).

A political declaration will be adopted at the end of the conference.