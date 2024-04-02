Blinken Says Ukraine At 'Critical Moment' In Its War With Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that it is necessary to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to defend itself, because the country is at a "critical moment" in its war with Russia.

Blinken said this in Paris, where he arrived for talks with a number of senior officials and President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrinform reports, citing Le Monde .

"We are at a critical moment where it is absolutely essential to get Ukrainians what they continue to need to defend themselves, particularly when it comes to munitions and air defenses," Blinken said at a joint press conference with French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

Kuleba speaks with Blinken, emphasizes need of continued US support for Ukraine

Both officials visited a factory belonging to the arms manufacturer Nexter, which produces, in particular, Caesar howitzers for the Ukrainian front.

"This Caesar cannon has become the symbol of this 'artillery' coalition, with a significant increase in production capacities: [from] two [to] six per month, and (...) we will increase production up to twelve cannons per month in the future," Lecornu said.

Blinken is also expected to hold talks with his French counterpart Stephane Sejourne. In the evening at the Elysee Palace, Blinken and Macron are due to discuss major international crises, including Russia's war in Ukraine.

Blinken arrived in Paris to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on support for Ukraine in its war with Russia and the conflict between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.