Five Injured In Russian Missile Attack On Dnipro

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have launched a missile attack on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, injuring five people.
Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Missile attack on Dnipro. There are injured people. According to preliminary information, these are five people. We are clarifying all the details," he wrote.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported earlier that a missile was flying toward Dnipro. An explosion then rang out in the city.
