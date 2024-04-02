Elderly Man Killed In Russian Shelling Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 79-year-old resident of Tokarivka village in the Kherson region was killed by Russian shelling.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"The Russian army killed an elderly resident of the village of Tokarivka," the report says.

As noted, a 79-year-old man sustained fatal injuries due to enemy shelling.

Law enforcers found his body today. The time and circumstances of the death are under investigation.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army shelled eight settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, injuring two people.