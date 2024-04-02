Government Allocates UAH 2.5B For Construction Of Bomb Shelters In Schools

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers decided to allocate UAH 2.5 billion for the construction of reliable shelters in educational institutions, which will create safe conditions for offline learning for approximately 300,000 students.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting, Ukrinform reports.

"Another priority is ensuring the safety of our people, especially children in the rear. Our primary focus is on constructing reliable shelters in educational institutions," he said.

Shmyhal noted that 235 shelters have already been equipped in schools using funds allocated to communities as part of the state subvention.

"This year we are allocating another UAH 2.5 billion. Thus, we plan to create safe conditions for offline learning for approximately 300,000 students," the Prime Minister emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the construction of shelters in 17 schools and kindergartens is underway in the Kyiv region. In another 16 educational institutions of the region, shelters are being repaired.