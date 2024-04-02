Man Killed, Child Wounded In Enemy Shelling Of Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was killed and a child was wounded in the Russian shelling of Novooosynove village in the Kharkiv region.
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.
Syniehubov noted that the occupiers fired at the village around 17:00.
"A 59-year-old man died at the scene, and an 11-year-old boy was taken to a medical facility for treatment of injuries," he said.
As reported by Ukrinform, on April 1, Russian troops attacked the border town of Vovchansk, wounding a woman.
