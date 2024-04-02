Canada Already Delivered Over 8,000 Tonnes Of Military Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Canadian Armed Forces aircraft have delivered over 8,000 tonnes of military aid to Ukraine.

Canada's Ministry of National Defence announced this, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

“In the past few years, RCAF members have been hard at work to deliver approximately 16 million pounds (nearly 8,000 tonnes) of Ukraine-bound military aid,” the ministry said.

It is worth noting that Canada transports its own military aid and weapons from allies from its base in Scotland, where three Canadian cargo aircraft and about 60 military personnel are based.

In total, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Canada has provided Ukraine with various military assistance worth more than $3 billion.