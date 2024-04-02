Zelensky Signs Law To Lower Conscription Age To 25

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 2, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law to reduce the age of conscription for military service from 27 to 25 years.

This is stated in the card of bill No.9281 on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrinform reports.

The card says that the law was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada with the signature of the president.

According to the explanatory note, until now, citizens who were medically fit and had turned 18 by the day of deployment to military units, as well as those who had not yet turned 27 and were not eligible for exemption or deferment from conscription, were called up for regular military service. At the same time, citizens who are registered for military service and reach the age of 27 are subject to military registration as persons liable for military service.

According to the authors of the document, there is no need for long-term stay of citizens, up to 27 years of age, on the military registration of conscripts during the legal regime of martial law in Ukraine.

It is expected that the law's implementation will regulate the replenishment of the mobilization human reserve by registering citizens liable for military service who have reached the age of 25 during their stay on the military register of conscripts.

As reported, on May 30, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada passed the law "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine 'On Military Duty and Military Service'" (No. 9281), with the support of 304 MPs. The law provides for a reduction in the maximum age for military registration from 27 to 25 years.