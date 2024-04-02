Missile Strike On Dnipro: 13 People Injured, Including Five Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Dnipro, the enemy launched a missile attack in the evening, injuring 13 people, eight of whom were hospitalized.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Currently, there are 13 victims of a missile attack in Dnipro, including five children. Eight of the injured have been hospitalized and are in moderate condition,” the post reads.

First aid was rendered to other victims. They will be treated at home.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, clarified that the educational institution was damaged.

"Unfortunately, after the air raid alert was called off, it turned out that four children - one boy and three girls (born in 2006-2009) - sustained minor injuries. The children were injured by glass shards while running to the shelter. They received all necessary medical care and are currently receiving support from psychologists. Their lives are not in danger," he informed.

As a result of the strike, the educational institution suffered damage, including smashed windows and property damage. Additionally, several cars in the parking lot caught fire.

